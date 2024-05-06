Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CRA International Stock Up 0.1 %

CRAI stock opened at $153.82 on Monday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $162.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.