Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.00 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carriage Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

