Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

