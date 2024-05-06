Roth Capital Comments on Clearfield, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearfield in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Clearfield Trading Up 13.2 %

CLFD opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.52 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 172.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Clearfield by 187.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $13,025,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

