Roth Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DMC Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

