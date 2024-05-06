Roth Mkm Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.7 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

