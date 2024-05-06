Roth Mkm Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYCC
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.7 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.