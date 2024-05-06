Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 117,416 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

