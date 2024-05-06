Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,914 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 2,167.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,971,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,502,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $379.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.