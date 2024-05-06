Savant Capital LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $198.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

