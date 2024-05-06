Savant Capital LLC Buys 563 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

MAS stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

