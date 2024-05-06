Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,094 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

