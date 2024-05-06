Seaport Res Ptn Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Benchmark lowered their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in DoorDash by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

