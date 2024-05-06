Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.92 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.