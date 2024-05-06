Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

AXTA stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after buying an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 272,455 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

