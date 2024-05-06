Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TPI Composites in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

TPIC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.96. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

