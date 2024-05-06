Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $23,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after acquiring an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

