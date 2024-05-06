Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

AROC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

