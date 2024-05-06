SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.71 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
