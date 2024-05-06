SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.71 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 1.59% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

