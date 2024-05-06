Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

