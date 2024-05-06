StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $833,206.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

About Athersys

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.