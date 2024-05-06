StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

