StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.13 on Monday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
