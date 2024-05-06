StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Trading Down 22.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

