Super Micro Computer, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $21.28 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Super Micro Computer in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $21.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.71. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $21.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $782.70 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $131.06 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

