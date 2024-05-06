Swiss National Bank Has $59.10 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $59,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.96 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

