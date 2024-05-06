Swiss National Bank Has $59.79 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of VeriSign worth $59,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 251.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $2,853,989. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $168.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

