Swiss National Bank Has $66.23 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $66,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HWM opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.