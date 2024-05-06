Swiss National Bank Has $68.92 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Illumina worth $68,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 211,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

