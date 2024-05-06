Swiss National Bank Has $75.90 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $75,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $164.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

