Swiss National Bank Purchases 85,200 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands worth $58,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

NYSE LVS opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

