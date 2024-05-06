Swiss National Bank Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of PTC worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

