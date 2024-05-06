Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $56,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.45 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

