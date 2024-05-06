Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $56,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

SWKS opened at $92.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

