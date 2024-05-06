Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Waters worth $60,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 34.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,369,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $321.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.34. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

