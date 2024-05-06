Swiss National Bank Sells 12,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Entegris worth $56,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

