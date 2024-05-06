Swiss National Bank Sells 23,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Roblox worth $60,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

