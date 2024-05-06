Swiss National Bank Sells 29,900 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of CGI worth $72,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CGI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2,854.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,450,000 after buying an additional 702,339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CGI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,026,000 after buying an additional 401,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,884,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.