Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Enphase Energy worth $56,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,686 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

