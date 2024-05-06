T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,347,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,462,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average is $157.99. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

