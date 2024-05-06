T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 22.29% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TCAF opened at $29.62 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

