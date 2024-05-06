Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Teledyne Technologies worth $65,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $385.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

