Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

