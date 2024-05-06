Thryv Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:THRY)

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Thryv has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 95.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 241,165 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 382.0% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

