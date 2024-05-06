Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE TWI opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.09. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 184,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Titan International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Titan International by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 68,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

