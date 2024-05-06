Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.38.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

