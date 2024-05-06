trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.41 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

