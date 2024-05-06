U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

