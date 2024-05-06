United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.