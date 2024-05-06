United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
UBFO opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.