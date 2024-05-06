United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

