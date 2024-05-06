United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $262.51. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.